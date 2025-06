A daughter suspects her mother of a double murder. Years later, courtroom drama brings unsettling answers. CBS News chief correspondent Jim Axelrod reports for "48 Hours."

My Mother's Murder Trials - Part 1 A daughter suspects her mother of a double murder. Years later, courtroom drama brings unsettling answers. CBS News chief correspondent Jim Axelrod reports for "48 Hours."

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On