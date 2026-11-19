Henderson, Nevada — One of the most celebrated Marine Corps veterans, whose heroism during the Iraq War earned him the nation's second-highest award for combat valor and a place in military history, is the subject of a criminal investigation over allegations stemming from his tenure as a high school instructor for a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, CBS News has learned.

Retired Sgt. Maj. Bradley Kasal, who served in the Marine Corps for 34 years, is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the primary federal law enforcement agency for matters involving the Navy and Marine Corps.

The allegations against the highly decorated Marine veteran have not been disclosed by the law enforcement agency. However, federal agencies told CBS News that the investigation concerns the period of time when he worked as a JROTC instructor at the Basic Academy of International Studies. The academy is a public high school in Henderson, Nevada, operated by the Clark County School District.

The federal investigation marks a dramatic turn for a Marine whose actions on the battlefield made him a symbol of military courage. Kasal's heroism was captured in a 2004 photograph showing him in the Second Battle of Fallujah. His uniform was soaked in blood, and he was being helped out of a building by two Marines. His right leg was shattered, and his body riddled with gunshot wounds and grenade fragments, but he still gripped a pistol and combat knife. The scene was later immortalized in statues installed at two Marine bases. He retired after 34 years of service and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts and the Navy Cross, the second-highest decoration for combat valor, behind the Medal of Honor.

The commemorative statue of 1st Sgt. Bradley Kasal being carried by Lance Cpl. Chris Marquez and Lance Cpl. Dan Shaffer, after taking heavy fire during the Second Battle of Fallujah in 2004. U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Juan C. Bustos/DVIDS

On Wednesday, the Marine Corps told CBS News that the service is "aware of the allegations against a retired Marine Sergeant Major which occurred while he was employed as a civilian JROTC instructor by the Basic Academy of International Studies."

The Marine Corps also said that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service "is actively investigating the allegations, as the Department of the Navy's lead for felony-level criminal investigations."

Separately, Denise Caskey of NCIS confirmed that its field office at Camp Pendleton in California is conducting the investigation.

NCIS does not typically confirm active investigations, making this an unusual case. The agency commonly investigates matters of homicide, sexual assault, fraud and even terrorism and espionage cases. The agency also conducts counterintelligence investigations, working with other federal agencies to identify threats to national security.

Kasal did not reply to CBS News' multiple attempts to contact him.

CBS News traveled to Henderson, Nevada, and over the course of the last two weeks spoke to nearly 40 people, including former students, school district employees, city officials, parents, U.S. military service members and Marine veterans who served with Kasal. Some asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly or feared reprisal.

The cadets CBS News spoke to alleged Kasal often gave rides home to a select group of female cadets. He would take them to Starbucks and spend time with certain students outside of school-sponsored functions. Some also described instances when he was alone with a cadet in a room.

A former school district employee told CBS News that Kasal was advised on several occasions about the perceptions surrounding his relationships with students and was warned against putting himself in potentially compromising situations, including being alone in a room with a cadet.

One former female cadet described developing an unusually close relationship with Kasal after meeting him in 2020, when she was 14. She said she confided in him about difficulties at home and personal matters, including her relationships with boys. After knowing her for barely a year, Kasal offered to adopt her, saying in a text message, "I'm not asking as charity. I'm asking because your [sic] wanted."

When her family members learned of Kasal's offer, she said, they made it clear that adoption was not an option. She said that her relationship with Kasal continued, and she remained comfortable confiding in him about deeply personal matters. The cadet alleged some of their conversations involved sexual rumors that had been spread about her and why Kasal believed some of the problems she was experiencing stemmed from her relationship with her father. In retrospect, she said she realizes that those conversations were inappropriate for an instructor to have with a teenage student.

She now says she thinks Kasal crossed other boundaries, alleging that Kasal invited certain cadets to spend time at his home and at his cabin, she said, including for at least one birthday celebration. He did not extend invitations to everyone in the program. She also claimed that Kasal drove one student home nearly every day.

The Clark County School District told CBS News Kasal was hired by the school district three months after he retired from the Marine Corps, in August 2018. He resigned in August 2025, the school district said.

Enrollment in Basic Academy's JROTC program fluctuates from year to year, averaging roughly 135 students. The program is overseen by a senior Marine instructor and a senior enlisted leader.

When Kasal transitioned from the Marine Corps to the high school JROTC program, he sought to restructure it to more closely resemble the military service.

Some former cadets described him as professional and organized, crediting him with establishing strict standards and bringing a sense of discipline to the program. They also praised the time, energy and personal resources he devoted to his students.

Samantha Francisco, 22, who was in the program from 2018 to 2022, said, "I can't say enough about how amazing he was," and that "he genuinely cared about everybody and taught us incredible lessons." She added that she and her husband, who was also in the JROTC program, still talk weekly about Kasal or something he taught them.

Ashley Vazquez Romo, 22, another cadet from that period, said Kasal "poured his heart and soul into the program." She recalled that he sometimes helped pay for program outings and purchased equipment, including a CPR training mannequin, so students could practice.

Damien Greenwell, 22, who participated in the JROTC program from 2018 to 2022, told CBS News that he deeply respects Kasal for his military service and mentorship, especially to cadets with a troubled home life. But Greenwell also said that over the years he questioned Kasal's conduct on several occasions, adding that even if the decorated Marine's intentions were innocent, his actions could appear inappropriate to an outside observer.

"He would mentor us on how to be a proper leader — which is his job — but he would go a bit beyond this. Sergeant Major [Kasal] helps people in a time of need and that's very honorable," Greenwell said.

"If someone couldn't eat, he would pay for their food. If someone didn't have a ride home, he would help them out. It's awesome, it's great and very commendable," Greenwell said. "But if you're regularly getting Starbucks for a girl … it looks kind of weird … and with driving people home on a consistent basis, it looks bad. You need to have a certain kind of boundary between you and students."

Greenwell told CBS News he remembers a night that still "shocks him a little." It happened in 2024, two years after Greenwell graduated.

Greenwell claimed he went to Lowe's home improvement store around 9 p.m. and saw Kasal's truck in the parking lot. In the store, he observed Kasal walking with a student who he believes was a senior at the high school or a newly minted graduate.

"It was just really weird to me," Greenwell said, recalling that he briefly exchanged greetings with Kasal and the student before the two continued down the aisle. CBS News is withholding the student's name for privacy reasons.

Greenwell said over the years of observing Kasal, he developed doubts about him. He believed the optics could be interpreted as inappropriate, but at the same time wonders if Kasal could just be trying to help students navigate the difficulties of life. But even if he found a relationship between Kasal and a student odd, he was "not gonna say anything. Like, who am I to tell [a] sergeant major?"

Daniel Gillian, who participated in the program from 2018 to 2022 and later enlisted in the Marine Corps, said JROTC was good for him and that Kasal was part of the reason he ended up joining.

The program "gave me a lot of structure and discipline," Gillian said, adding that Kasal helped him "become a better person overall, and once you become a better person, things will fall into place for you."

Gillian said he never witnessed Kasal engage in inappropriate behavior. He sees Kasal as having made an effort to create memorable experiences for students by organizing group hikes, camping trips and other activities outside the classroom. He said Kasal recognized that some students did not have a good home life, and he wanted to make the JROTC program enjoyable and inclusive, emphasizing that all cadets were invited to participate.

Still, he acknowledged that Kasal appeared to favor certain cadets, sometimes buying them coffee, for instance. Gillian said Kasal had also bought coffee for him, but he didn't think it was inappropriate, describing him as a "nice guy."

Gillian also alleged Kasal would take cadets on hikes without seeking permission from the school, but he said this was more a matter of convenience. The hiking trail was only a few minutes away from Basic Academy.

"It was about a 10-minute drive from Basic, and [about] 20 cadets would go. Whoever wanted to go, they would go. We would all carpool," Gillian said, and the hikes were just about an hour.

"Legally, you gotta get [trips] ran through the school, and they gotta approve of it, … but [Kasal is] not gonna wait for [the school] to take two weeks to [approve] an event that takes one day to get back."

One former male cadet, who joined the program in 2019 and now serves in the U.S. military, alleged that Kasal invited him to visit his cabin in Iowa over the summer.

The trip was not school-sponsored, he said, and "it was just going to be the two of us." He says he declined the invitation because he was playing a sport that summer. At the time, he said, he did not consider the invitation to be inappropriate, believing Kasal had extended it because they shared an interest in the sport.

Greenwell said that at one point, he heard a rumor that Kasal was trying to adopt a fellow cadet but that he didn't believe it was true. When CBS News told him that Kasal had offered to adopt a former female cadet, Greenwell said he was "very surprised, shocked and disappointed."

"Even if you have the best intentions in the world, it still looks bad, no matter how you put it, because she's a minor," said Greenwell.

The Defense Department and local school districts share responsibility for overseeing JROTC programs because they are federally sponsored and operate in high schools nationwide. Although instructors are employed by school districts, they must also be certified by their respective military branches, which are responsible for monitoring their professional conduct and ensuring compliance with military standards.

The military services certify and oversee instructors, while school districts handle employment decisions, classroom supervision and compliance with local education policies.

JROTC instructors must acknowledge in writing that they will not engage in prohibited activities between JROTC instructors and students. The rules ban instructors from developing personal, intimate or sexual relationships with cadets, engaging in inappropriate communications and attending social gatherings with students on a personal basis. The restrictions apply from an instructor's first contact with a cadet until six months after the student leaves the JROTC program.

Under the rules, instructors are generally not allowed to give students rides in their personal vehicles, including rides home from school. Exceptions may be made when a student's safety or welfare is at risk or for official school functions involving multiple students. The rules specifically prohibit an instructor from transporting a single student in their personal vehicles.

Instructors are also not allowed to have cadets or other students in their homes. Other interactions, such as purchasing coffee or refreshments for students, are not explicitly prohibited. But such interactions could raise questions about compliance with the rules.

Instructors must sign the acknowledgment before beginning their duties as JROTC instructors and recertify it annually.

When CBS News received the initial news tip regarding Kasal, the Marine Corps said it was aware of allegations and of an investigation, but made no mention of NCIS' involvement.

The Henderson Police Department initially said it had no record of a complaint about Kasal. The Clark County Detention Center and the Clark County District Attorney's Office also did not have any complaints about Kasal on file when contacted some two weeks ago.

Later, during that same period, a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department said the Clark County School District Police Department was handling the matter. Multiple calls and emails to the Clark County School District and the school district's police department went unanswered. Lt. Bryan Zink of the Clark County School District police department referred inquiries to the school district.

Last week, when CBS News emailed to check in on its inquiry, an email sent in error to CBS News asked a human resources manager to "disregard the request."

When CBS News asked why the request for information was being disregarded, Bryan Callahan, the district's public information officer, emailed for the first time: "We are looking into your request."

When questioned by a CBS News reporter in Henderson earlier this week, Callahan said he was not aware of an investigation of Kasal by the Clark County School District or the school district's police department.

Before he retired from active duty, Kasal reflected on his time in Iraq. The Second Battle of Fallujah in November 2004 was the bloodiest battle involving U.S. Marines since the Vietnam War, marked by brutal house-to-house fighting against Iraqi insurgents.

In 2018, Kasal told CBS News' David Martin that he had entered the building to rescue fellow Marines trapped by insurgent gunfire during one of the war's bloodiest battles. By the time he emerged, Kasal had been shot seven times, shielded a wounded Marine from an exploding grenade and refused medical treatment until others received care.

His actions earned him his second Purple Heart and the Navy Cross.

The photograph of Kasal became an iconic symbol of Marine resilience and sacrifice. The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation named a photojournalism award for Kasal.

The photograph inspired a bronze statue called the "No Man Left Behind" monument, which is installed at both Camp Pendleton in California and Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to the Marine Times. The sculpture was the work of John Phelps, a Navy Vietnam veteran whose son Chance was killed in Iraq in 2004, the newspaper reported.

When CBS News first learned about the criminal investigation into Kasal earlier this month, the retired sergeant major was in New York as the guest of honor at an event hosted by the NYPD Marine Corps Association to commemorate 251 years since the founding of the U.S. Marine Corps and honor Marines who also serve as New York City police officers. The New York Post reported that Kasal was presented a framed retirement shadowbox by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at police headquarters in Manhattan.

James LaPorta reported from Henderson, Nevada. Julia Kimani Burnham and Eleanor Watson reported from Washington, D.C.

Editor's note: For the past three years, James LaPorta has served as a judge for the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation annual awards program. He has never judged the award category named for retired Sgt. Maj. Bradley Kasal.