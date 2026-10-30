Inside Philly's "House of Horrors" House of Horrors or House of Mirrors? A routine traffic stop led investigators to the Philadelphia property now dubbed by neighbors as a "House of Horrors." "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green and "48 Hours" consultant and investigator Herman Weisberg break down the conflicting and disturbing evidence authorities uncovered at the home of the late Raymond C. Horsch, including clues that families hope will shed new light on the disappearance of his ex-wife, Amy McHale, and six other missing women. More