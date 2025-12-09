World Cup powerhouses expected to set up training base camps across North Texas

North Texas got more good news today for those excited about next year's World Cup.

Tuesday, the leaders of the organizing committee announced that several countries, including defending champion Argentina, will likely establish a base camp at one of 10 sites across DFW.

"Yesterday was a gigantic day for us," said Dan Hunt, with the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. " A number of national teams were in visiting, and I know there will be multiple more visits, and I hope we can deliver multiple base camps and fill every single one of them with top 20 teams."

Hunt says the competing countries will make their choices in January, a month that starts a series of key dates before the biggest event in sports arrives next summer.

After February, work will begin on installing a natural grass field inside AT&T Stadium, which will host a record nine matches.

"We have an irrigation system that's being installed, and we have grow lights that will be installed and lowered," said Chad Estis, with the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. "I think it's rather unique. We're going to grow grass for nine matches in an indoor stadium over two months."

Teams scheduled to play in Arlington and establish base camps will arrive weeks early to prepare, possibly giving fans rare access to teams practicing and training.

There are also plans for a fan festival at Fair Park.

The organizing committee is still working on transportation and security plans for visitors as well as creating a messaging system for all of those in multiple languages.

"We truly want to welcome the world and these teams to the DFW region," said Monica Paul, with the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. "And that'll take a little work. Keep in mind that FIFA also starts to move into the International Broadcast Center, starting on Jan. 14 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center."

It's estimated that as many as 54% of those attending games will be international visitors.

Another round of tickets is scheduled to go on sale on Dec. 11.