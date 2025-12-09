North Texas World Cup organizers speak following draw, schedule reveal – watch live

With the dust settled following the draw and match schedule reveal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaders of the North Texas Organizing Committee are holding a news conference Tuesday morning.

In 188 days, the first of nine World Cup matches will take place at AT&T Stadium. Monica Paul, the president of the organizing committee, Dan Hunt, the president of FC Dallas and organizing committee co-chair, and Chad Estis, an executive with the Dallas Cowboys, will speak with the media at the stadium.

On Saturday, FIFA announced the match schedule for the group stage. North Texans will get two chances to see Argentina and all-time great Lionel Messi.

The scheduled matches are:

Group F – Netherlands vs. Japan on Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. CT

Group L – England vs. Croatia on Wednesday, June 17 at 3 p.m. CT

Group J – Argentina vs. Austria on Monday, June 22 at 12 p.m. CT

Group F – Japan vs. the winner of UKR/SWE/POL/ALB on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. CT

Group J – Jordan vs. Argentina on Saturday, June 27 at 9 p.m. CT

In addition to the five group stage matches, AT&T Stadium is also hosting four matches in the knockout stage: