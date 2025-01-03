Work week ends with pleasant weather across North Texas; Arctic air is on the way

Another nice day is ahead in North Texas with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.

Saturday is another mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s and breezy southerly winds. Clouds and moisture will increase overnight and stick around Saturday leading to drizzle from time to time.

CBS News Texas

A few showers are possible Sunday morning ahead of the Arctic front – big changes arrive Sunday with the Arctic front.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Sunday through Thursday as the Arctic air moves in and sticks around most of the week.

Sunday morning starts off mild with breezy southerly winds and temperatures in the low 60s ahead of the front. The Arctic front slides into Dallas-Fort Worth around lunchtime and temperatures fall through the rest of the day.

CBS News Texas

Strong northerly winds develop behind the front gusting to 35-40 mph, bringing "feels-like" temperatures to the 30s by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

CBS News Texas

The Arctic air will be in place Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s.

Breezy northerly winds will continue to gust up to 30 mph, bringing "feels-like" temperatures to the teens in Dallas-Fort Worth and even single digits along the Red River.

CBS News Texas

Winds remain breezy into the afternoon hours as temperatures struggle to reach 40 degrees. It will continue to feel colder than the air temperature all of Monday.

CBS News Texas

The Arctic air will remain in place across North Texas through Thursday with mornings in the 20s and afternoons near 40 degrees.

The First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring the potential for wintry precipitation next week. It is looking more likely that there will be some in North Texas next week but there are still a lot of unknowns.

Models do not agree on timing, precipitation type, coverage, or intensity of the next system. As of Friday morning, it looks like Central Texas has a slightly higher likelihood of impacts from winter weather next week.

CBS News Texas