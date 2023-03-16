Women's History Month: Monica Paul's influence on North Texas sports

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The madness of March is underway, and this year, it's extra special for the women.

With the women's Final Four being held in Dallas, CBS News Texas introduces you to the woman who has helped make DFW the premier sports destination in the country.

She often goes unseen, but what she has accomplished has not gone unnoticed.

Monica Paul has been part of the Dallas Sports Commission since it started in 2014. As the executive director for almost 10 years, she is leading the way in bringing 70 to 75 sports events to DFW every year.

From WrestleMania in 2022, to the women's Final Four this year, to the FIFA World Cup in 2026—Paul continues to bring North Texas to the forefront.

She also continues to carve out her place in history during Women's History Month.