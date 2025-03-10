Women in construction breaking barriers and building the future in North Texas: Women's History Month

In honor of Women's History Month, CBS News Texas is highlighting how women are breaking barriers and making a lasting impact. One industry seeing a shift is construction, which has been historically male-dominated but is now welcoming more women into key roles.

Haley Hoffman is one of them.

"I really didn't know anything about the industry until about three years ago," Hoffman said.

A Dallas-Fort Worth native, she joined the Dallas division of the homebuilding company Taylor Morrison with no prior experience. But she quickly found her footing and discovered a career path she never expected.

"I had no idea this was an option or opportunity, but now that I am in it, I love it," Hoffman said. "I would vouch for it for anyone and everyone—let's get more of the ladies out here."

Now an assistant land project manager, she's seen firsthand how gender diversity in construction is improving.

The numbers back it up.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up only about 10% of the construction industry. However, Taylor Morrison boasts a workforce that is 44% female. Over the past five years, the company has increased the number of women in construction roles by 185%.

"I think if you want it, there's no reason not to," Hoffman said. "I don't think there's anything holding women back, and if you want to be out here, get out here!"

With North Texas experiencing a construction boom, the opportunities for women in the field are growing like never before.

"Celina is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States," Hoffman said. "If you drive around the city, it has a lot of land. The opportunity is here, of course."

She believes Dallas-Fort Worth is an ideal place for women to break into the industry and hopes to be on the frontlines of paving the path for the next generation.

"It's just been one opportunity after the next, and I have loved every part of it," she said.