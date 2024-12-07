Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman rescued from Dallas apartment fire that left 12 units uninhabitable

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS – A woman is safe after being trapped in a fire at an apartment complex.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were called to Villa Vista Apartments, located at 11363 Amanda Lane, around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy flames coming from the third floor and the roof of the three-story building.

Firefighters quickly located the woman trapped on the second floor and used a ladder to bring her to safety. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to her exposure to smoke.

The fire caused severe damage to the building, including a significant roof collapse.

At least 12 apartments were rendered uninhabitable, and apartment management is assessing how to accommodate the displaced residents' needs, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. The exact number remains unknown.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.