Woman rescued from Dallas apartment fire that left 12 units uninhabitable

DALLAS – A woman is safe after being trapped in a fire at an apartment complex.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were called to Villa Vista Apartments, located at 11363 Amanda Lane, around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy flames coming from the third floor and the roof of the three-story building.

Firefighters quickly located the woman trapped on the second floor and used a ladder to bring her to safety. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to her exposure to smoke.

The fire caused severe damage to the building, including a significant roof collapse.

At least 12 apartments were rendered uninhabitable, and apartment management is assessing how to accommodate the displaced residents' needs, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. The exact number remains unknown.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.