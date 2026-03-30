Woman killed, two young children injured in single-vehicle crash in Fort Worth, police say

A woman was killed, and a child and a baby were transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Fort Worth early Monday morning, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Police Department said that just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the incident at North Freeway northbound and Westport Parkway.

When they arrived, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a baby and a young child were inside the vehicle too, and were both taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Their names have not been released at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.