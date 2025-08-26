92-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle in Cleburne, police say

A 92-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cleburne Monday afternoon, the police department confirmed.

According to the Cleburne Police Department, just before 2:50 p.m., officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at a home in the 500 block of Phillips Street.

Police said a driver was backing a vehicle out of a garage when a pedestrian, identified as Mattie Wickham, was walking behind the vehicle.

Police said the driver was unaware of Wickham's presence and struck her. Wickham was transported by air to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Officials said the crash is still being investigated.