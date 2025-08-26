Watch CBS News
Local News

92-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle in Cleburne, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A 92-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cleburne Monday afternoon, the police department confirmed.

According to the Cleburne Police Department, just before 2:50 p.m., officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at a home in the 500 block of Phillips Street.

Police said a driver was backing a vehicle out of a garage when a pedestrian, identified as Mattie Wickham, was walking behind the vehicle. 

Police said the driver was unaware of Wickham's presence and struck her. Wickham was transported by air to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Officials said the crash is still being investigated. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue