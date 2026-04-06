Woman calls it a "Texas nightmare" after husband detained by ICE despite years of compliance

A woman calls it a "Texas nightmare" after her husband was taken into ICE custody after moving to North Texas, despite years of compliance. He was detained by ICE during a routine check-in weeks after their move from Pennsylvania.

"I actually kick myself every day, because I'm the reason we're here," said Elena Adiletta. "It was my idea to come to Texas."

The 30-year-old stands outside the Dallas Immigration and Customs office advocating for families after what's happened to her own.

"So, he is originally from Colombia. It's where we met," Adelitta said.

Just three weeks after moving to North Texas from Pennsylvania, Adelitto's husband, Andres Guzman-Cano, a Colombian national who crossed the border in 2024, went to the Dallas ICE office for what Adelitta called a routine check-in.

He was taken into ICE custody, part of immigration enforcement actions.

"He had been compliant with ICE for two years," said Adelitta.

"People think that you have to grieve people when they die. I know this has been like a grieving process for me. I went from shock, anger, motivation, sadness, trying to do everything in my power as a U.S. citizen to help him."

According to a data clearing house, Guzman-Cano is one of 18,000 men and women now being held in ICE detention facilities in the state of Texas. His wife says they followed every rule and process. They moved to Texas, she says, and everything changed.

"I wish I could trade places with him," she said. "I'm the reason we're here, not him. I thought it was a good idea to come to this state with all of the opportunities that there is here."

Guzman-Cano is in custody at the Bluebonnet facility in Anson, north of Abilene. CBS News Texas reached out to the Dallas ICE office for more information on Guzman-Cano's detainment. So far, ICE officials have not provided any more details.