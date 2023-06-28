Woman's body found in grassy area off Interstate 30, Greenville police say

GREENVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Questions remain after a woman's body was found in a grassy area off Insterstate 30 Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:47 p.m. June 27, officers received a report of a deceased woman in the median of the 6400 block of I-30.

Police said the woman was found by a person preparing to mow the median, and that she was later transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The woman is not believed to be a victim of foul play nor is she believed to have been involved in a car accident, officials said. Her identity has not been released at this time.