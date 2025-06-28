Rookie JJ Quinerly scores season-high 15 in her first WNBA start to help the Wings beat Mystics

Watch CBS News
DALLAS (AP) - JJ Quinerly scored a season-high 15 points in her first WNBA start and fellow rookie Aziaha James also had 15 to help the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 79-71 on Saturday night.

Dallas' other rookie, Paige Bueckers, did not play because of a right knee issue. There were no details about what the exact issue was a day after she scored 27 points and had six assists while playing nearly 36 1/2 minutes in the Wings' 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 28: JJ Quinerly #11 of the Dallas Wings shoots the ball as Sug Sutton #1 of the Washington Mystics defends during the first half at College Park Center on June 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas jumped out to a 28-9 lead over Washington at the end of the first quarter after making 11 of 18 shots and led 45-31 to match their largest halftime lead of the season.

Washington responded by scoring the opening 12 points of the third quarter to get within 45-43. But that's as close as the Mystics would get.

Dallas regained control by going on an 8-0 run later in the third quarter, started by Kaila Charles' three-point play and capped by James' 3-pointer for a 62-51 lead. The Wings also started the fourth with seven straight points for a 15-point lead.

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 14 points and Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for Dallas (5-13), which outscored Washington 36-5 in bench points.

Sonia Citron had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (8-9). Shakira Austin added 18 points. Brittney Sykes returned to the starting lineup and scored six points in 26 minutes.

