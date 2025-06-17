Dallas Wings down another player after forward Maddy Siegrist suffers knee injury

Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist is recovering from a right knee injury that won't require surgery but will keep her out of the lineup for some time, joining a growing list of players out for the squad.

Siegrist suffered the injury in Wednesday's loss at Phoenix. The Wings said Monday that the injury won't require surgery and that the third-year player is expected to make a full recovery and return to the lineup "later this season."

The Wings said Siegrist was diagnosed with an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture. WebMD describes the tibial plateau as the bone more commonly known as the shin bone, which is made up of cartilage.

Dallas drafted Siegrist third overall out of Villanova in 2023, and she has averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 11 games this year. The Wings last month exercised her fourth-year rookie contract option for next season.

She won the Athletes Unlimited individual championship in March, outscoring Odyssey Sims in the four-week event in Nashville.

Dallas down multiple players, picks up a new center

The Wings are now down two guards due to injury, Siegrist and point guard Tyasha Harris, and are currently without two centers, Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder, who are both away because of national team obligations.

Guard/forward Kaila Charles, who had averaged 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11 games, was waived Saturday, June 14.

But the team hopes to have some help down low by acquiring Seattle Storm center Li Yueru.

Yuera was sent to the Wings on Saturday, June 14, for two future draft picks.

Li, 26, averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds over 8.7 minutes in nine games with the Storm this season. She joined Seattle in the offseason following a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces.

Seattle Storm center Li Yueru (28) walks across the court after committing an offensive foul during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP

Two weeks ago, iHeart Women's Sports reported that Li's representatives told the Storm she wanted to be traded. The team made good on that request by moving Li to Dallas, which needed a center after McCowan and Geiselsoder's exits for international play. The Storm received a second-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft and a third-round selection in 2027.

Dallas has lost 5 straight games at home

With the new addition of Yuera and a lineup shakeup, Dallas is looking to break its 5-game home losing streak. The Wings have also gone 0-8 against Western Conference teams.

Dallas takes on the Golden State Valkyries for the first time this season on Tuesday, June 17.

Dallas currently ranks seventh in the WNBA with 19.3 assists per game. Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings, averaging 4.3.

The Valkyries are 4-3 in Western Conference play. Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference with 18.1 assists per game, led by Veronica Burton, averaging 5.4.

Dallas is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, the same percentage Golden State allows to opponents.