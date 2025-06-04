Dallas Wings now 0-2 in series with Seattle Storm after losing 83-77

Dallas fell to the Storm for the second time this season, losing 83-77 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Tuesday night in the team's first Commissioner Cup game.

DiJonai Carrington led the Wings with a season high of 22 points and eight rebounds, and Myisha Hines-Allen recorded her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Getty Images

The Wings ended the first half of the game with the lead at 38-30, and rookie Luisa Geiselsoder made a wide-open 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.

But the Storm battled to capture the win behind Gabby Williams' 18 points, and both Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler caught fire in the second half.

Seattle also went on an 18-4 run as Dallas went without a field goal for five-plus minutes, missing eight straight shots.

And Dallas' star guard Arike Ogunbowale was held to eight points on 4-of-15 shooting.

The Wings ended their night shooting nearly 35% from the field, 25% from 3-point range and 66.7% at the free throw line. Despite the loss, the team outscored Seattle in the paint, 44-38, in second chance points, 18-2, and outrebounded them at 48-31 on the night.

Up next

Dallas now slides to 1-7 on the season, putting them in last place in the Western Conference.

The team will return home to Arlington to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, June 6, at College Park Center to continue Commissioner's Cup play. Paige Bueckers, who has been out of the last two games due to concussion protocol, is expected to make her return to the court too. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. CT.

What is the Commissioner's Cup?

The WNBA will play its annual in-season tournament over the next few weeks. Each team will play the other teams in their conference one time during that window.

The West will have six games with the addition of expansion team Golden State. The East will play five. The teams with the best record in each conference will face off in the title game.

The winning team receives a $500,000 cash prize pool to divvy up as well as each player on that squad will get $5,000 in cryptocurrency from Bitcoin.