Dallas Wings stars Paige Bueckers and Jessica Shepherd named WNBA All Star starters

The WNBA announced the starters for the 2026 All Star Game on Thursday, with two Dallas Wings players among the 10 selected.

Guard Paige Bueckers is a starter for the second consecutive season after being selected as a rookie in 2025. She is in the top 10 for both points and assists per game this season. Bueckers was the top vote-getter from fans, the WNBA said.

The fan vote accounts for 50 percent of the voting for WNBA All Stars; the players and media account for 25 percent each. Bueckers was the top-ranked guard in the players vote and second from the media.

Forward Jessica Shepherd was also named one of the starters. Shepherd, in her sixth WNBA season, will make her All Star Game debut.

Shepherd is the only player in the WNBA to record a triple-double this season, doing so twice. She also ranks second in the league in rebounds, averaging 11.5 per game, sixth in shooting percentage and 13th in assists.

Former TCU star and Minnesota Lynx rookie phenom Olivia Miles is among the eight other starters. The rest include:

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Natasha Howard, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Gabby Williams, Golden State Valkyries

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Wings rookie Azzi Fudd was the the fourth-ranked guard in the fan vote and tenth-ranked guard overall. She will have a chance to make the All Star Game as a reserve, which are selected by the coaches. Reserves will be announced next week.

The 2026 WNBA All Star Game will be held in Chicago on Saturday, July 25.