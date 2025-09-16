Watch CBS News
Paige Bueckers named WNBA Rookie of the Year after standout season with the Dallas Wings

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is filling up her trophy case.

The WNBA announced Tuesday that Bueckers was named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year. The award was voted on by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Just last week, the Associated Press awarded Bueckers its Rookie of the Year honor for the WNBA. She was also named to the AP's All WNBA Second Team and was a unanimous selection to the AP's All-Rookie Team.

The accolades come months after Bueckers wrapped up her outstanding college career by helping lead the UConn Huskies to NCAA Women's Basketball championship. 

The Dallas Wings' No. 1 pick averaged 19.2 points and 5.4 assists in her first season. She finished with the third most points ever by a rookie and second most assists.

Bueckers also had a 44-point game on Aug. 20, the highest scoring game of anyone in the WNBA this season.

