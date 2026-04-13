Dallas Wings select UConn star Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft

With the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the Dallas Wings selected UConn star shooting guard Azzi Fudd.



Reaction to Azzi Fudd getting drafted first overall to the Dallas Wings at the watch party here at Happiest Hour.



Absolute madhouse. #WNBADraft @CBSNewsTexas @CBSSportsTexas pic.twitter.com/pzWGzp9GRw — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) April 13, 2026

Fudd, who is also the former teammate of last year's No. 1 pick, Paige Bueckers, won a championship at UConn alongside Bueckers in 2025. She's also one of the best 3-point shooters to come out of college this year.

Fudd averaged 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 steals for the Huskies this season. She should work well not only with Bueckers, but with Dallas' leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale, whom they re-signed to a multi-year deal over the weekend.

Dallas also added forwards Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard from the Minnesota Lynx.