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Dallas Wings select UConn star Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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With the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the Dallas Wings selected UConn star shooting guard Azzi Fudd.

Fudd, who is also the former teammate of last year's No. 1 pick, Paige Bueckers, won a championship at UConn alongside Bueckers in 2025. She's also one of the best 3-point shooters to come out of college this year.

Fudd averaged 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 steals for the Huskies this season. She should work well not only with Bueckers, but with Dallas' leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale, whom they re-signed to a multi-year deal over the weekend.

Dallas also added forwards Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard from the Minnesota Lynx.

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