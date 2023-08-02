Boons Creek grassfire prompts evacuations in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Evacuations are beginning in Wise County as crews work to control a grassfire.
According to Wise County Emergency Management, that grassfire started Wednesday afternoon, near the Hyde Cemetery, near CR 3701 and Valley Ridge Dr.
Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is approximately 30 acres and 0% contained. Active air operations are underway and two dozers are on the scene.
Just before 3 p.m., Runaway Bay police began evacuations on Port O Call Dr. No other areas are currently being evacuated; however, it's possible more evacuations may follow as the grassfire moves northeast.
This is a developing story.
