Boons Creek grassfire prompts evacuations in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Evacuations are beginning in Wise County as crews work to control a grassfire.

According to Wise County Emergency Management, that grassfire started Wednesday afternoon, near the Hyde Cemetery, near CR 3701 and Valley Ridge Dr.

Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is approximately 30 acres and 0% contained. Active air operations are underway and two dozers are on the scene.

Just before 3 p.m., Runaway Bay police began evacuations on Port O Call Dr. No other areas are currently being evacuated; however, it's possible more evacuations may follow as the grassfire moves northeast.

This is a developing story.

