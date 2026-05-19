Memorial for 7‑year‑old Athena Strand unveiled at Bob's Crossing in Wise County

A new memorial at Bob's Crossing in Wise County is giving North Texans a place to remember 7-year-old Athena Strand, nearly four years after her death shook the community.

Athena Strand

Covered in Athena's favorite color, pink, the memorial now stands near the creek and bridge where her body was found in 2022. Family members, community volunteers, and local businesses helped bring the project to life.

Athena was abducted from her Wise County home and killed by FedEx driver Tanner Horner. Earlier this month, Horner was sentenced to death.

For years, the area known as Bob's Crossing became associated with tragedy. Now, those closest to Athena hope the memorial changes that.

Builder driven by personal connection

Wise County landscaper Zaylen Bell built the memorial after seeing a social media post from Athena's mother asking for help. Bell said he immediately felt called to take on the project, especially as a father.

"I knew that I wouldn't let her down, and I knew that the opportunity was one that not many people get," Bell said. "I have a little girl myself."

Items reflecting Athena's personality

The memorial took more than a week to complete and includes dozens of personal items meant to reflect Athena's personality and interests. Barbies, stuffed animals, cowgirl hats, and handwritten notes now surround the original cross placed at the site after her death.

There is also a deeply personal addition: the blazer Athena's mother wore in court during Horner's trial. Written on the jacket are the words: "Not only was justice served today, this jacket was there to see it through."

Visitors drawn from across region

The memorial has already drawn visitors from across North Texas, including people who never personally knew Athena but say her story continues to impact them.

Karen McKee visited the site with her grandson and said Athena's death still weighs heavily on the community.

"It just really breaks my heart," McKee said. "I hold my grandkid a little bit closer."

Supporters say they hope the memorial becomes more than just a reminder of tragedy. They want it to celebrate Athena's life and keep the community connected.