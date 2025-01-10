Here's how much snow fell across North Texas during the winter storm

NORTH TEXAS – Snow continues to fall across North Texas after a winter storm warning was dropped early Friday morning.

Several inches of a wintry mix of sleet and snow were forecast to fall over North Texas between Thursday and Friday. This marks the first winter storm of the season.

Snow in Dallas and Fort Worth

About 2.6 inches of snow fell Thursday in the DFW airport area. Fort Worth is were the least amount of snow fell across the region, totaling just under 2 inches. Trace amounts fell further south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The most snow fell in Muenster, about 45 miles west of Sherman, totaling 8 inches.

Snowfall totals in North Texas as of Friday morning

Here's a look at snowfall totals as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Muenster – Cooke County: 8 inches

– Cooke County: 8 inches Whitesboro – Grayson County: 7 inches

– Grayson County: 7 inches Denison – Grayson County: 7.2 inches

– Grayson County: 7.2 inches Nocona – Montague County: 6.3 inches

– Montague County: 6.3 inches Celina – Collin County: 6 inches

– Collin County: 6 inches Frisco – Collin County: 3.5 inches

– Collin County: 3.5 inches Allen – Collin County: 3 inches

– Collin County: 3 inches Keller – Tarrant County: 2.8 inches

– Tarrant County: 2.8 inches Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport – Dallas/Tarrant County : 2.6 inches

: 2.6 inches Sachse – Dallas County : 2 inches

: 2 inches Fort Worth – Tarrant County: 1.8 inches

Temperatures are forecast to get warmer as Friday continues and snow isn't expected to fall after 12 p.m.

Although snow isn't in the forecast over the weekend, North Texans can expect roads to be icy Saturday morning due to melted ice and snow refreezing overnight.

CBS News Texas