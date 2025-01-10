Here's how much snow fell across North Texas during the winter storm
NORTH TEXAS – Snow continues to fall across North Texas after a winter storm warning was dropped early Friday morning.
Several inches of a wintry mix of sleet and snow were forecast to fall over North Texas between Thursday and Friday. This marks the first winter storm of the season.
Snow in Dallas and Fort Worth
About 2.6 inches of snow fell Thursday in the DFW airport area. Fort Worth is were the least amount of snow fell across the region, totaling just under 2 inches. Trace amounts fell further south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
The most snow fell in Muenster, about 45 miles west of Sherman, totaling 8 inches.
Snowfall totals in North Texas as of Friday morning
Here's a look at snowfall totals as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
- Muenster – Cooke County: 8 inches
- Whitesboro – Grayson County: 7 inches
- Denison – Grayson County: 7.2 inches
- Nocona – Montague County: 6.3 inches
- Celina – Collin County: 6 inches
- Frisco – Collin County: 3.5 inches
- Allen – Collin County: 3 inches
- Keller – Tarrant County: 2.8 inches
- Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport – Dallas/Tarrant County: 2.6 inches
- Sachse – Dallas County: 2 inches
- Fort Worth – Tarrant County: 1.8 inches
Temperatures are forecast to get warmer as Friday continues and snow isn't expected to fall after 12 p.m.
Although snow isn't in the forecast over the weekend, North Texans can expect roads to be icy Saturday morning due to melted ice and snow refreezing overnight.