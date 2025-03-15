Wildfires popping up across Texas due to strong winds and dry conditions

Strong winds and dry conditions are fueling wildfires and increasing threats across Texas.

Climate researchers have said the ingredients are in place for a wildfire threat North Texas hasn't seen in at least 10 years.

CBS

Several wildfires remain active in the state, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Active Wildfires (updated 5 p.m. Saturday):

Windmill Fire, Roberts County, northeast of Amarillo – 23,000 acres and 65% contained

– 23,000 acres and 65% contained Rest Area Fire, Gray County, east of Amarillo – 7,931 acres and 50% contained

– 7,931 acres and 50% contained Cottonwood Creek Fire, San Saba County, south of Brownwood – 633.2 acres and 95% contained

– 633.2 acres and 95% contained Crabapple, Gillespie County, north of Fredricksburg – 400 acres and 0% contained

– 400 acres and 0% contained Duval 1256, Duval County, east of Nuevo Laredo – 150 acres and 0% contained

– 150 acres and 0% contained Lake Pasture, Refugio, south of Victoria – 100 acres and 0% contained

– 100 acres and 0% contained Saddle, Bandera County, south of Kerrville – 17 acres and 95% contained

– 17 acres and 95% contained Hargill Reservoir, Hidalgo County, northwest of Brownsville – 13 acres and 95% contained

The Texas A&M Forest Service continues to provide updates on its website.

The fire threat in North Texas remains elevated to critical on Saturday as very low humidity persists with gusty winds, according to CBS News Texas meteorologist McKenna King.

Sunday will be less breezy, but the breeze will return this coming week, as will the elevated to critical fire threat, King said.

"Avoiding things that may cause a spark will remain very important, as well as avoiding outdoor burning, and never throw cigarette butts out the window," King said in her forecast.