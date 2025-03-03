Wildfire risk increases across Texas this week

Extremely dry conditions and increased winds across the state this week are sparking new concerns of wildfires from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

A large portion of west Texas is currently in a 'very high' or 'extreme' risk of wildfires according to a map from the Forest Service.

The 'very high' classification also extends east into Dallas, Tarrant and Denton Counties. Collin County is currently classified as 'high' risk.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday, due to some early morning storms that will move across North Texas. Once the storms move out, we expect those winds to increase which can only increase that fire danger.