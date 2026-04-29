Mother of 3 rescued from rushing flood waters in North Texas; Rescue caught on video

As severe storms rolled through North Texas this past weekend, officers with the White Settlement Police Department found themselves rescuing a mother from rushing flood waters.

A video shared by the department to YouTube provides several angles from different dashboard and body-worn cameras. On Saturday, April 25, the department said officers were positioned around the city to respond to storm damage and emergencies. A supervisor, identified as Sergeant John Banner, saw rising flood waters along Western Hills Boulevard around 11 p.m. and also spotted a car that was driving become stranded.

After calling for help, the department said Banner saw the car become high-centered on a curb, with the front part of the car trapped in the flood water of a channel that runs toward a creek. Three children were able to get out of the car, and the department said Banner had them get inside his patrol vehicle to ensure their safety. However, the children's mother was still inside the driver's seat and unable to make it to high ground.

White Settlement Police said Banner was able to plan with arriving officers to help secure the woman after developing rapport with her. They had to improvise, getting her a jumper cable to secure herself with until the fire department could arrive. The department said Banner kept her calm until more help was able to get there.

After firefighters arrived, White Settlement Police said crews were able to hook a cable to the car, safely pulling it to the roadway and reuniting the mother with her children. The family was checked out by the fire department and found to be unharmed.

"I am grateful for the proactive response of Sergeant John Banner, his team of officers, our WEST COMM Dispatch Center, partner agencies and Fire Department during this dangerous situation of heavy rainfall that fell within a short period of time that caused rapid flooding in the area," said Chief of Police Christopher Cook in a statement. "Law enforcement officers put the highest priority on the preservation of life and this was evident based upon getting creative and using a pair of jumper cables to serve as an additional safety tool until the car was pulled from danger."

"What I saw during this rescue was brave police officers doing what they could to save lives," added City Manager Jeffrey J. James. "I am equally proud of our entire public safety team who pulled together to provide the highest level of service to this family which led to a positive outcome."

White Settlement Police said Chief Cook has ordered for each patrol care to be outfitted with a water rescue throw bag after reviewing the incident.

In addition to Banner, the department offered praise to Corporal Gasper Martinez, Officer Christopher Wiseman, Officer Brian Leal, Dispatcher Shyanne Hoffman, Dispatcher Gunnar Tomlinson, the Westworth Village Police Department, the Fort Worth Police Department's West Division and the White Settlement Fire Department.