While Texas leaders debate banning THC, the controversial and legal substance kratom is rising in popularity

While state lawmakers continue to discuss a possible ban on THC products, there's another substance that drug recovery centers say they are noticing more teens using that could be harmful if abused.

That substance is kratom, which is banned in six states but not in Texas.

"I was introduced to it in a social setting. Someone told me, 'hey, try this.' I was like, 'okay, I'll try it. What's the worst that can happen?''"

This 22-year-old North Texas man, who wants to conceal his identity, said he has only been free of the addictive grip of kratom for two weeks

"nd what I thought, I guess in my head was, 'hey, if I can buy this online, it can't be that bad, right?'"

He said he took it in a pill form for 8 months.

But the substance that comes from an evergreen tree indigenous to Asia also comes in the form of powder and gummies.

"Quitting it by yourself is nearly impossible. You know, it's a very, extremely addictive drug because it hijacks your brain essentially."

Advocates of kratom, which is sold in vape and smoke shops across the state where it is legal, say it reduces pain and anxiety.

Kratom

Inside Youth180 in Dallas, more than 250 teens a year are treated for substance use disorder. Its leader says more and more are seeking help because of kratom.

Keri Stitt said the opiate effects of kratom and its availability online make it appealing to young people.

"The couple of clients that we've had that have reported kratom usage were 14, 15 and 17," said Stitt.

Last week, the FDA warned consumers not to use kratom because of a "...series of adverse events including liver toxicity, seizures, and substance use disorder (SUD)."

It has drug intervention centers like Youth180 questioning whether Texas should ban kratom, as six other states have.

"As you know, we're starting to put more restrictions and parameters around people being able to access THC and things like that. That generally helps with anxiety and things of that nature. I think you're going to start to see more and more people shift to utilizing substances like kratom, because they see it as a legal alternative."

Advocates say kratom is a natural herb and its history in medicine dates back centuries. The FDA said 1.7 million Americans use kratom.

But some ex-users say it's too addictive.

"I do think about it from time to time, but every time I think about it, I think about how my life would be if I kept taking this stuff. That's what keeps me from taking it again."