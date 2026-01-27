Dangerous cold, ice linger in North Texas ahead of temperatures warming above freezing Tuesday afternoon

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Tuesday morning due to the dangerously cold temperatures and icy roadways. There is also a chance of patchy freezing fog developing, but the better chance will be on Wednesday morning.

An extreme cold warning is in place Tuesday through 9 a.m. as wind chills may dip to -1°.

By afternoon, temperatures climb above freezing, with highs near 40°. It may be cloudy on and off, but on the bright side, the melting continues.

The problem will be Tuesday night when temperatures drop below freezing and re-freezing occurs. There will most likely be icy spots on the roads Wednesday morning, along with widespread areas of patchy freezing fog, which may cause some light ice accumulation.

Each morning this week, as temperatures drop below freezing, it is essential to give yourself plenty of extra travel time.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures slowly thaw to 50° Thursday afternoon before another shot of very cold air moves in for Saturday. After that, all eyes are on next Monday as highs inch closer to 60°.