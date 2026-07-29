Feels-like temperatures to reach 109 in North Texas as heat advisory persists this week

North Texans are waking up to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday morning, and those clouds will increase at times compared to Tuesday.

The heat continues, with a Heat Advisory in place and feels-like temperatures as high as 109°. Those conditions are likely to continue on Thursday.

Temperatures continue to heat up this week, with the heat peaking on Friday, when feels-like temperatures could reach 112°.

If the heat alert is upgraded to an extreme heat warning, the First Alert Weather Team will issue a First Alert Weather Day due to the dangerous heat.

Looking ahead to Friday night into Saturday, a cold front will approach and move through DFW, bringing a 10% chance of showers and cooler temperatures in the 90s.

The 90s will linger for just a few days before DFW returns to the triple digits by early next week.