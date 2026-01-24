What is "puffing"? Why North Texas drivers can be fined up to $500 for warming up their cars

Drivers across North Texas could face fines of up to $500 for a common winter habit known locally as "puffing," law enforcement officials and county authorities warn as temperatures drop this season.

What is "puffing"?

Puffing refers to the act of leaving a vehicle running, unlocked and unattended while it warms up, especially on cold mornings. The term comes from the visible puffs of the exhaust that appear as the engine idles in chilly air.

Under Texas law, operators must not leave a vehicle unattended without stopping the engine, locking the ignition and removing the key. This requirement is spelled out in Texas Transportation Code §545.404. Failing to do so, for example, leaving a car running and stepping inside a store, can lead to legal trouble.

Penalties for "puffing" in North Texas counties

Tarrant County : Local sheriff's and police agencies have publicized that puffing is a Class C misdemeanor, which typically carries a fine up to $500. Officials say enforcement is aimed at preventing thefts but could include citations.

Denton and Collin counties : While there aren't specific local ordinances in these counties, authorities still enforce the state's unwritten anti-puffing rule under the Transportation Code. That means fines and misdemeanor charges can still apply to drivers who leave their cars unattended and running.

Dallas County: Similar to Denton and Collin, Dallas County follows the statewide rule: leaving a vehicle running and unattended with keys inside can result in a Class C misdemeanor and enforcement actions by city or county police.

Law enforcement agencies in North Texas have emphasized that unattended, idling vehicles are easy targets for thieves and could increase the risk of vehicle theft. Some insurance companies may even refuse to cover a stolen vehicle if it was left running and unlocked.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2019, 84,131 vehicles were stolen with the keys left inside. In 2020, there were 97,769 vehicles stolen.

How to get around "puffing" and still warm up your car

Texas law does allow remote start systems, where the engine runs without the key being in the ignition, as a legal way to warm up a vehicle without violating the unattended vehicle prohibition. Authorities also recommend locking the car, taking the key or key fob and staying with the vehicle until it's ready to drive.

What might seem like a harmless way to defrost the windshield or warm up the interior can carry a misdemeanor charge and fine under Texas law, with local enforcement ramping up in North Texas counties.