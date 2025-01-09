What is "puffing"? Tarrant County drivers could face a $500 fine for warming up their cars

TARRANT COUNTY – As sleet and snow continues to fall across North Texas, Tarrant County officials are warning drivers against something known as "puffing."

"Puffing" is when a driver leaves their vehicle running, unlocked and unattended while it warms up. The term comes from the puffs of steam that come out of the vehicle's exhaust pipe.

Leaving keys in a vehicle while unattended is a Class C misdemeanor in Tarrant County with up to a $500 fine, according to the county. It also makes the vehicle an easy target for thieves.

To prevent vehicle theft, Tarrant County officials advise motorists to lock their vehicles, set the alarm, take the keys or key fob and to not leave garage door openers in the vehicle.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2019, 84,131 vehicles were stolen with the keys left inside. In 2020, there were 97,769 vehicles stolen.

When it comes to vehicles stolen due to puffing, insurance may not cover the cost of the theft because it was the owner that left the vehicle running.

If driving is necessary for North Texans during the winter storm warning, keep these tips in mind.