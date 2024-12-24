What's open and what's closed in Dallas, Fort Worth on Christmas 2024?
NORTH TEXAS – With Christmas Eve this Tuesday, and Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah falling on Wednesday, families across North Texas may be in need of a last-minute presents or a missing ingredient for a special holiday recipe.
Here is a list of what's open and what's closed on Dec. 24 and 25 in North Texas:
Grocery stores in North Texas
- Albertsons/Tom Thumb: Open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.
- H-E-B: Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.
- Central Market: Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.
- Kroger: Open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours; closed on Christmas Day.
- Aldi: Open on Christmas Eve with varying hours; closed on Christmas Day.
- Whole Foods: Open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours; closed on Christmas Day.
- La Michoacana Meat Market: Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.
- Fiesta Mart: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
- El Rancho Supermercado: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve; open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day
Major retailers in the DFW area
- Walmart: Open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
- Target: Open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
- Costco: Open on Christmas Eve from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
- Sam's Club: Open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth pharmacies and convenience stores
- CVS: Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; hours may vary.
- Walgreens: Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; hours may vary.
- Buc-ee's: Stores are open 24 hours, including on Christmas Day; however, freshly made food service hours may be limited
- 7-Eleven: Many locations open 24/7, including Christmas Day.
- Circle K: Many locations open 24/7, including Christmas Day.