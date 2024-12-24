Watch CBS News
What's open and what's closed in Dallas, Fort Worth on Christmas 2024?

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – With Christmas Eve this Tuesday, and Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah falling on Wednesday, families across North Texas may be in need of a last-minute presents or a missing ingredient for a special holiday recipe. 

Here is a list of what's open and what's closed on Dec. 24 and 25 in North Texas:

Grocery stores in North Texas

  • Albertsons/Tom Thumb: Open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.
  • H-E-B: Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.
  • Central Market: Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.
  • Kroger: Open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours; closed on Christmas Day.
  • Aldi: Open on Christmas Eve with varying hours; closed on Christmas Day.
  • Whole Foods: Open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours; closed on Christmas Day.
  • La Michoacana Meat Market: Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.
  • Fiesta Mart: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
  • El Rancho Supermercado: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve; open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day

Major retailers in the DFW area

  • Walmart: Open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
  • Target: Open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
  • Costco: Open on Christmas Eve from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.
  • Sam's Club: Open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth pharmacies and convenience stores

  • CVS: Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; hours may vary.
  • Walgreens: Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; hours may vary.
  • Buc-ee's: Stores are open 24 hours, including on Christmas Day; however, freshly made food service hours may be limited
  • 7-Eleven: Many locations open 24/7, including Christmas Day.
  • Circle K: Many locations open 24/7, including Christmas Day.
