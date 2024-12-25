Is anything open on Christmas Day 2024? Here are open stores, restaurants and fast-food chains.

What to know about holiday travel before Christmas Day

Those in search of last-minute gifts or who find that they're missing a Christmas dinner ingredient may be in luck if they're located near one of the few retailers and chains that are open today. Most stores, restaurants and grocery chains are closed on Christmas Day across the U.S.

Is anything open on Christmas Day?

Unlike Thanksgiving, most stores, restaurants and grocery chains shut their doors on Christmas Day in order to give their employees the day off. Even so, there are some options for people who are in need of basics, with the Sheetz convenience store chain among those that will keep their doors open on Dec. 25.

What superstores and department stores are open on Christmas Day?

You're probably out of luck if you want to shop at a superstore or department store on Christmas Day. The following retailers will be closed on Dec. 25:

Costco

Kohl's

Sam's Clubs

Target

Walmart

What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day?

You're likely to have a better chance of finding an open grocery store on Dec. 25, although many will be shuttered on the holiday or operate for fewer hours.

Open on Christmas:

Acme Markets, but with limited hours. Check your local store hours here.

Albertsons, although only a limited number and those will have shorter hours. Check your local store here.

Giant Food: Select stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., although all pharmacies will be closed except for stores 117 (Catonsville, Maryland); 132 (Bethesda, Maryland) and 159 (Pikesville, Maryland).

Safeway, but only some locations. You can check your location's hours on this page.

Vons, but again only some stores will be open on Christmas. Locations and hours are available here.

Closed on Christmas:

Aldi

Food Lion

Kroger

Publix

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods

Are any pharmacies open on Christmas Day?

A few may be open, but it's best to check ahead before venturing out.

Open:

Three Giant Food pharmacy locations will be open for limited hours on Christmas Day. They are stores 117 (Catonsville, Maryland); 132 (Bethesda, Maryland) and 159 (Pikesville, Maryland), although all others will be closed on Dec. 25

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open Christmas, although some stores may have reduced hours, a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch. The company recommends that customers check local hours at cvs.com.

Closed:

Rite Aid

Is McDonald's open on Christmas Day?

Many McDonald's locations are open on Christmas Day, but hours could vary. You can check local hours here.

Are Dunkin' and Starbucks open on Christmas Day?

Many Dunkin' locations are open on Christmas Day, although the company recommends checking the mobile app to confirm if a location is open before venturing out.

Starbucks says many of its locations are also open on Christmas, but also recommends checking ahead as stores might change their hours. You can find local store hours using the Starbucks® app or at the company's store locator website.

Are other restaurants and fast-food chains open on Christmas Day?

Yes, some fast-food chains and restaurants will be open for business on Christmas, but many will be shut. It's always best to check ahead before venturing out.

Open on Christmas Day:

IHOP restaurants will be open during the holidays, but hours of operation may vary, so customers should check with their local IHOP.

Sheetz locations will be open and serving made-to-order food.

Closed on Christmas Day:

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Chick-fil-A

Chili's

Chipotle

Eddie V's

Longhorn Steakhouse

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Seasons 52

The Capital Grille

Yard House