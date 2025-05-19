When do the NHL Western Conference Finals begin? Here's the Dallas Stars' playoff schedule

"It's an exciting time" heading into round 2 for Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer

For the third season in a row, the Dallas Stars are advancing to the Western Conference final following Saturday's victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 of Round 2.

The Stars won the second round after an overtime thriller and will once again face the Edmonton Oilers starting on Wednesday, May 21, in a bid to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

The first two games will be on the Stars' home ice, the American Airlines Center, and the next two games are in Canada, at Rogers Place.

The Stars are hosting pregame parties at the PNC Plaza outside the AAC, which begin two hours before puck drop for each home game.

Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers Western Conference Final schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center

Game 2: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center

Game 3: Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m. at Rogers Place

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center