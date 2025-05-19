Watch CBS News
When do the NHL Western Conference Finals begin? Here's the Dallas Stars' playoff schedule

Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
"It's an exciting time" heading into round 2 for Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer
"It's an exciting time" heading into round 2 for Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer 07:59

For the third season in a row, the Dallas Stars are advancing to the Western Conference final following Saturday's victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 of Round 2. 

The Stars won the second round after an overtime thriller and will once again face the Edmonton Oilers starting on Wednesday, May 21, in a bid to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

The first two games will be on the Stars' home ice, the American Airlines Center, and the next two games are in Canada, at Rogers Place.

The Stars are hosting pregame parties at the PNC Plaza outside the AAC, which begin two hours before puck drop for each home game. 

Click here for American Airlines Center tickets.

Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers Western Conference Final schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center

Game 2: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center

Game 3: Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m. at Rogers Place

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center

