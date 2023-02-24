Watch CBS News
Warmer temps arrive Sunday, but rain and storms move in overnight

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSTexasNews.com) – Friday evening will be cloudy and chilly with light scattered showers and drizzle possible. Not a lot changes with Saturday's forecast, but by Sunday our winds pick up out of the south and our temperatures jump back into the 70s.

Let's talk about the latest with our First Alert Weather event Sunday evening. While the timing will be adjusted as we get closer to Sunday, right now we'll start to watch our western counties after 8 p.m. for a line of storms to move in. This line of storms should be out of our area before Monday morning.

As the line moves east, the storms should weaken. What we're most concerned about with this line of storms will be 60+ mph damaging wind gusts and large hail.

It will be windy on Monday behind the overnight front. Highs will be able to warm into the 70s though, and we keep the warmer weather around through most of next week!

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 5:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

