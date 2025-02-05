Wednesday morning commute foggy with low visibility across North Texas

Dense fog advisory in effect for North Texas through midday Wednesday

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through midday due to a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. for North Texas.

Visibility could drop to a quarter mile at times and windshield wipers may be needed during the Wednesday morning commute. Leave more distance between your car and the car in front of you and use low beams.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, visibility was near zero miles in some counties. Temperatures hovered in the 40s ahead of the warm front.

The cold front that moved in on Tuesday retreats to the north on Wednesday, shifting winds southerly and boosting temperatures back into the 70s.

Clouds will be slow to clear on Wednesday with more fog developing overnight.