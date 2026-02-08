Mostly cloudy skies, spotty showers possible as temperatures reach upper 70s in North Texas

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Warmer-than-average temperatures will make for a fabulous football-watching forecast.

Through lunchtime, a few sprinkles may be possible due to a warm front moving across North Texas. Any precipitation that does fall will likely evaporate before making it to the ground.

Cloudy skies will be present, with a southerly wind of around 5 to 10 mph. The high will be well above average in the upper 70s. The average high for this time of the year is 78 degrees.

Overnight, moisture and low winds will help some fog to form. Use low-beam headlights if coming across any foggy conditions tomorrow morning during the commute. Cloud cover will stick around with a high of around 80 on Monday.

A low-pressure system will pass through the area on Tuesday, colliding with enough moisture to support a few showers. The next chance of rain is on Valentine's weekend.