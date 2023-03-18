Weather Alert for Sunday morning due to freezing temperatures

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — As we move through this Saturday, we're going to see clouds and sunshine in North Texas. No rain is expected. Highs will be in the mid 50s this afternoon.

Then, heads up! Sunday morning is a Weather Alert due to the potential for sub-freezing temperatures.

A freeze warning is in effect for most of North Texas from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will be between 27 and 32 degrees in several areas. Cold weather like this could kill or damage sensitive plants and crops. It's also cold enough to check on our pets, elderly neighbors and pipes around our homes.

We'll likely lift the Weather Alert once the freeze warning expires at 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will rise through the day into the low to mid 50s by afternoon. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight temperatures will return to the 30s, but this time in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday is the first day of spring, but it won't feel like it. Highs will be in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Our high temperatures will gradually warm next week. In fact, highs will be in the low 80s by Wednesday.

While an isolated shower or two could develop Tuesday and Wednesday, our next best chance of rain and storms will arrive with a cold front late next week.

It's looking more and more like we'll have another round of potential strong to severe storms late Thursday into Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of North Texas on their Day 6 Outlook (Thursday) with a chance of potentially severe weather.

However, some of the details still need to be worked out. In fact, some of the models are trying to push more of the storm potential overnight into Friday.

We'll need to watch it closely. A Weather Alert will likely be needed on Thursday and/or Friday.

Have a good weekend!