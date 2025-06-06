Watch live: Dallas Stars news conference after firing head coach Pete DeBoer

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill is addressing reporters after the team announced the firing of head coach Pete DeBoer Friday morning.

In a statement, Nill said "After careful consideration, we believe that a new voice is needed in our locker room to push us closer to our goal of winning the Stanley Cup. We'd like to thank Pete for everything that he has helped our organization achieve over the past three seasons and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

The team said the search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

DeBoer had success as the Stars coach, making three consecutive appearances in the Western Conference Final. However, the Stars failed to advance.

How to watch the Dallas Stars news conference:

What: Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill speaks after the team fired head coach Pete DeBoer

Date: Friday, June 6 2025

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Dallas Stars headquarters at the Comerica Center – Plano, Texas

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.