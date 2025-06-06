Dallas Stars fire head coach Pete DeBoer after third-consecutive loss in Western Conference Final

The Dallas Stars fired head coach Pete DeBoer Friday morning, the team announced on social media.

DeBoer led the Stars to three consecutive appearance in the Western Conference Final, but all three ended in defeat.

"After careful consideration, we believe that a new voice is needed in our locker room to push us closer to our goal of winning the Stanley Cup," general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "We'd like to thank Pete for everything that he has helped our organization achieve over the past three seasons and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

The team said the search for the next head coach will begin immediately. Nill will speak with reporters Friday afternoon at the team's practice facility.

Dallas became the first team to reach the conference finals three seasons in a row without winning at least one Cup title under the playoff format that began in 1994. The Stars didn't even give themselves a chance to play for one.

DeBoer, who turns 57 this month, had a 149-68-29 record in regular-season games and 22-17 in the playoffs with the Stars, whose 113 points during the 2023-24 season were just one off the franchise record set by their only Stanley Cup-winning team in 1998-99.

Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said the day after the season finale that DeBoer was a seasoned coach, top three to top five in the league, and that he didn't see firing DeBoer being on anyone's agenda.

Something certainly changed since then with DeBoer, who had one season remaining on his contract.