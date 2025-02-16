Sunday cold snap in North Texas ahead of dangerous arctic air midweek

North Texas woke up to clear skies on Sunday, but much colder temperatures after a cold front moved into the region on Saturday. Breezy northerly winds continue to draw in cold air and are dropping wind chills into the upper teens.

Skies should remain sunny throughout Sunday, but the high temperature will only reach the mid-40s.

Monday is shaping up to be a nice President's Day, with milder temperatures topping out in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies.

Changes arrive starting Tuesday as an arctic front moves into the area. CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for potentially dangerous conditions.

Tuesday will start mild with light rain showers throughout the day and temperatures warming to near 50. Early in the afternoon, an arctic front will in from the northwest, plunging temperatures behind it.

Precipitation will change to a light freezing rain as temperatures fall below freezing from northwest to southeast.

As of Sunday morning, forecast models show light and spotty precipitation with light accumulations mainly on bridges and overpasses. Most of the precipitation will be moving out as the colder air settles in.

Even areas that do not see freezing rain may have ice, as any surfaces that are wet on Tuesday evening will freeze.

As the arctic air barrels in, temperatures plunge into the teens by Wednesday morning. Strong northerly winds will make it feel as cold as -10 in some areas.

Drivers will need to use extra caution Wednesday morning and assume anything that looks wet is icy. Remember to cover up any exposed skin, limit time outdoors and bring pets inside.

Similarly brutal conditions are expected on Thursday morning as well.

Afternoon highs will struggle to reach freezing on Wednesday and Thursday, with wind chills in the teens and lower 20s most of both days.

Temperatures will warm up by the weekend, with a high of 51 on Saturday.