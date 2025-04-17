Watch CBS News
Warm, windy end to the work week in North Texas before severe weather returns

By Jeff Ray

Severe weather could hamper Easter weekend plans in North Texas
Severe weather could hamper Easter weekend plans in North Texas 03:19

Thursday and Friday across North Texas, it's just about the wind and warm weather

Temperatures will be in the 80s both days with high humidity. Storms could start showing up in western counties by late afternoon and evening Friday.

Overnight into Saturday, rain and storms will move into the Metroplex. Several rounds are expected through Easter Sunday morning, prompting First Alert Weather Days.

CBS News Texas

Saturday has the highest severe weather threat with damaging winds and large hail possible. Saturday morning will likely have this activity already going on, with the severe threat increasing by afternoon. The severe threat continues into Saturday evening.

CBS News Texas

Overnight into Sunday morning, a large line of storms will move in from the west just ahead of a cold front. The severe threat lessens, but the flooding threat increases. Be cautious if you are leaving the house early for sunrise services on Sunday, as urban flooding could be in progress, making for dangerous driving conditions.

CBS News Texas

These storms will move to the east by late morning, skies will clear and make for a very nice Sunday afternoon. Rainfall amounts for the entire event Friday night through Sunday morning look impressive, as some areas could get 2"-3" of rain.

CBS News Texas

Monday looks like a nice day, but rain and storms come right back in for Tuesday and the rest of the week. This is North Texas' storm season, and it is going to start acting like it.

CBS News Texas
Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

