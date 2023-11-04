Watch CBS News
Warm weekend on the way

By Brittany Rainey

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We have a beautiful but warm weekend on the way.

If you are training for the marathon this morning, dress for temperatures warming through the 60s and light southerly winds.

 This afternoon features lots of sunshine, increasing southerly winds and temperatures in the mid/upper 70s.

And a happy reminder we are gaining an hour of sleep tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. This is a good time check the batteries in your smoke detectors as well. Sunrise tomorrow is now before 7am with sunset around 5:34pm.

Temperatures continue to climb into the middle of the week, nearing afternoon records. Luckily our afternoons in the upper 80s will be short lived as another cold front arrives Thursday. Behind the front temperatures cool down and a few showers are possible late Thursday into Friday morning. 

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 8:27 AM CDT

