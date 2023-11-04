NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We have a beautiful but warm weekend on the way.

If you are training for the marathon this morning, dress for temperatures warming through the 60s and light southerly winds.

This afternoon features lots of sunshine, increasing southerly winds and temperatures in the mid/upper 70s.

And a happy reminder we are gaining an hour of sleep tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. This is a good time check the batteries in your smoke detectors as well. Sunrise tomorrow is now before 7am with sunset around 5:34pm.

Temperatures continue to climb into the middle of the week, nearing afternoon records. Luckily our afternoons in the upper 80s will be short lived as another cold front arrives Thursday. Behind the front temperatures cool down and a few showers are possible late Thursday into Friday morning.