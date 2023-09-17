Warm, sunny Monday ahead of rain chances Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - What great weather we have Sunday as we return to above-normal temperatures.

After a nice round of below-normal temperatures, we now start a run of above-normal temperatures.

With the dry air and clear skies, we expect lows down into the upper 60s Sunday night. It'll be the coolest night since early June.

Highs in the 90s are expected all week. Monday has the chance to be the warmest with the dry air, south wind and sunny skies. It'll feel like we are back to August - if last August had been anywhere close to normal instead of the second hottest August on record.

There is a 50% rain/storm chance on Tuesday night. Tuesday afternoon, we'll likely see a severe weather outbreak in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. Those storms will make a run toward the Metroplex during the night.

With a northwest flow aloft for a couple of days, storms and rain chances will be around every day and night for the rest of the week starting Tuesday evening.

Like last week, we are expecting some areas of North Texas to get some decent rain for the first time since last Spring. DFW hasn't logged a daily rain of more than 1" since last April. Most of the Metroplex missed the big rains last week. There is hope it could happen in the week ahead.

Warm September days are expected in the week ahead.