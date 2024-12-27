Warm, foggy start to weekend in North Texas with showers and storms expected

Warm weekend ahead in North Texas with showers, winter temps on the way

Friday started foggy, but as the sun came out, the muggy conditions disappeared.

High temperatures are expected to reach the 60s and lower 70s, which is well above the seasonal average. Typically, in the DFW area this time of year, highs are around 56 degrees.

A southerly wind will continue to bring moisture to North Texas, resulting in a foggy start to Saturday as well. The warmer-than-average temperatures, moisture and an upper-level disturbance will contribute to showers and some storms developing on Saturday morning. By the afternoon, conditions are expected to clear.

For those planning to travel across Texas this weekend, Friday or Sunday would be the best days. Severe storms could occur in East Texas on Saturday afternoon.

As for DFW, the weather will clear after Saturday morning, with sunshine and above-average temperatures expected to continue through Monday.

A significant cold front is set to move in just in time for the start of 2025, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal averages.