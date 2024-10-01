Watch CBS News
Warm and dry week for North Texas ahead of next week's cold front

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Warm temperatures and a dry week ahead for North Texas
Warm temperatures and a dry week ahead for North Texas 01:28

NORTH TEXAS — Gorgeous sunshine is in abundance Tuesday with high temperatures nearly 10° above average.

Our upper-level pattern won't change much and North Texas is between an area of high pressure expanding from the west and the last bit of energy and a trough to our east.  

However, at the surface, we do have a cold front that will move through North Texas later Tuesday. There won't be a temperature difference behind the front, but you will notice a drop in humidity making for a great afternoon and refreshingly cool morning. 

The front will increase the winds a bit Tuesday afternoon and at times we could have winds gusting to near 20 mph, which will make our 92° high feel slightly cooler.

If you are planning on spending some time outside, keep in mind there is an air quality alert in place which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Plan for a dry week ahead and for temperatures to not change too much so if you've been putting off the plans to head to the local zoos, parks or the state fair, this will be a great week to enjoy the sunshine.

Scott Padgett
