Want to see Keith Urban live and be part of a new CBS show?

How'd you like to see Keith Urban perform, for free and be part of a new CBS show?

Urban will be in North Texas shooting his new reality show, "The Road."

It's a competition series from the minds of "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and country star Blake Shelton.

Twelve bands compete to be Urban's opening act. The bands travel around the country, performing at different venues. The audiences decide who advances to the next round.

Here's the best part: the show starts right in our backyard at The Stockyards. They'll be at Tannahill's Tavern on Sunday, March 2.

Then, on Wednesday, March 5, you can catch the bands and Urban in a special performance at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Again, this performance is free. You can reserve your tickets online by clicking here.