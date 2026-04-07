Video shows fugitive linked to Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's security in alleged assault

A disturbing video is emerging of Diamon Robinson, the wanted fugitive with an alias who oversaw Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's security detail, who was killed during a standoff with Dallas SWAT last month.

The video shows Robinson, also known as Mike King, and Crockett's other bodyguards allegedly assaulting two men at a public event while Dallas police officers appeared to stand by, refusing to intervene.

Brothers claim they were assaulted while serving lawsuit

This video shows Robinson issuing commands to Dallas police officers while he and two other men on Crockett's security team physically removed JJ Jefferson and his brother, Lamar, from her public swearing-in ceremony in January 2025 at Fair Park.

"You shouldn't be assaulted while trying to exercise a lawful service," said JJ Jefferson. "And that's called obstruction. And when I asked the officers to intervene, we were ignored."

JJ Jefferson says the video shows intimidation and heavy-handed tactics used by Crockett's main bodyguard, known then as Mike King, a year before he was shot and killed by police.

"All I know is the self-proclaimed agent who told me that, he said, 'I'm about to slam you on his ground,'" JJ Jefferson said. "I said, 'Do not slam me on this ground. Just let me up. I'll walk out.'"

JJ Jefferson, who has been a longtime political rival of Crockett, says he and his brother were trying to serve her with a lawsuit over whether he was illegally kicked off the 2024 ballot.

"Mike King was right there in front of me, who I know now as Mike King," Lamar Jefferson said. "And I asked him, 'So we can't serve her these papers?' He said, 'No, you are getting the hell out of here.'"

The Jeffersons say they had a legal right to be at the public ceremony, even alerting Robinson about what they were there for, and expected Dallas police officers to protect them.

Instead, they say Robinson and the other two unidentified security guards choked the brothers before dragging them out of the Hall of State building, even placing them in handcuffs right in front of police officers.

"'We don't have the jurisdiction to intervene, we're just here to assist them.' That's what I was told by the sergeant and two other officers," said JJ Jefferson.

Brothers say case went uninvestigated for over a year

Jefferson says he continued to pursue assault charges against Robinson and the others, but DPD's chief at the time wrote: "No investigation was warranted."

"The first officer sent me a letter saying, 'If you want to, file a complaint because we don't investigate this, take it up with Mike King at U.S Dignitary Services.'"

JJ Jefferson says he looked up the address DPD gave him for U.S. Dignitary Services and found it was not a law enforcement office but rather Crockett's congressional office in Washington.

"I actually called the building, the office, and the head person called me and said that there was no U.S Dignitary Service there," said JJ Jefferson. "I called the Capitol Police and asked them, 'Hey, do you know if Jasmine Crockett had a security detail?' No, she didn't have a security detail."

Jefferson's complaints about the assault eventually resulted in a phone call from Robinson, who told him he was in charge of hundreds of security agents and denied being at the Crockett swearing-in ceremony despite photos Jefferson says prove otherwise. He also refused to disclose the names of the agents accused of roughing up JJ Jefferson and his brother.

The assault case stalled, and for more than a year, Robinson, the man known as Mike King, continued to work alongside Crockett through her U.S. Senate campaign that ended last month.

Fugitive killed in SWAT standoff in Dallas

In March, authorities finally realized that Robinson had been impersonating a federal agent and, after a high-speed chase, cornered him in a parking garage where he pulled a gun and was shot to death.

JJ Jefferson wonders if that violent end could have been avoided if officers had intervened in the alleged assault and thoroughly investigated it.

"I read law all the time," said JJ Jefferson. "You have to identify yourself if you are a police officer. A state officer, a marshal, federal agents, even a Secret Service."

DPD declined to comment about the 2025 incident and the role officers played, referring all questions to Capitol Police, which has yet to respond to questions from CBS News Texas.

JJ and Lamar Jefferson say they were contacted by a DPD detective about it as recently as two weeks ago.

Brothers want DOJ investigation

The brothers want a Department of Justice investigation of Crockett's other security team members who were involved in the alleged assault and a search for possible criminal backgrounds.

"They could all be frauds. I mean, it is my position that anybody who worked for, was under the direction of Mike King was illegitimate security, and they had no police authority," JJ Jefferson said.

"I'll just be honest, they didn't give a g**damn that I was a United States citizen," he said. "I was a person, I was trained, and they treated me like trash. They picked me up and told me I was so angry. And I'm still angry now. But this can be pretty embarrassing. The Dallas Police Department is being hired out by a fugitive."