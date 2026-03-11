Video shows deadly Arlington crash that killed mother; investigation into street-racing continues

Video recorded from a nearby business captured the moments a 53-year-old mother was fatally hit by a car in Arlington on March 6.

The collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday at South Cooper Street and Eden Road.

Police said a 2025 Mercedes-Benz C30 traveling north hit a 2022 Hyundai Tucson that was turning left from the southbound lanes of South Cooper Street. Tanya Cypert, the 53-year-old woman driving the Hyundai, was critically injured and later pronounced dead at a hospital. The Mercedes driver, an adult male, was also injured and taken to the hospital, where he remains.

Cameras show one of two vehicles at a high rate of speed plowing into Cypert's car as she was apparently trying to turn.

Arlington police have not been able to interview the driver of the Mercedes-Benz and no criminal charges have yet been filed. Officials said they are trying to figure out if a street race was happening.