Arlington police probing whether street racing led to crash that killed 54-year-old woman

Investigators are examining whether street racing played a role in a crash that left a 54-year-old woman dead, according to Arlington police.

The collision occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday at South Cooper Street and Eden Road.

Police said the crash happened when a northbound 2025 Mercedes-Benz C30 struck a 2022 Hyundai Tucson that was turning left from the southbound lanes of South Cooper Street. The woman driving the Hyundai was critically injured and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Mercedes driver, an adult male, was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Police believe speed contributed to the crash and are investigating whether the Mercedes driver may have been street racing.

"Although it has not yet been confirmed, investigators are also working to determine whether the driver of the Mercedes-Benz was engaged in street racing prior to the crash," Arlington police said in a news release Saturday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the woman's identity once next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.