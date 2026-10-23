Suspect fired over 800 rounds in shootout that killed East Texas deputy, injured officer, sheriff says

A suspect fired over 800 rounds with a semi-automatic rifle, killing a Van Zandt County deputy and injuring a Canton police officer, Sheriff Kevin Bridger revealed during a press conference Friday.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Mi Van Nguyen, was found dead inside his Canton home.

"This kind of evil has no place in our communities," Bridger said during Friday's press conference.

Why was law enforcement at the suspect's home?

The sheriff's office said deputies were assisting the Canton Police Department in serving felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer on Tuesday.

At 10 p.m., deputies and law enforcement arrived at the suspect's home in the 4300 block of State Highway 198, just south of Canton.

Sheriff Bridger said about 20 minutes later, the suspect unleashed "an un-Godly amount of gunfire," calling the act "pure evil."

Deputy Adam Al-Sherifi was hit, along with officer Chris Watson, the sheriff said. Al-Sherifi died, while Watson is recovering from his injuries.

Bridger credited another officer for helping provide life-saving measures, as the gunfire continued. "He stayed focused and protected everyone," he said.

When the gunfire ended, the suspect was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the home. However, officials have not confirmed if the wound was self-inflicted or from the exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Two tragedies in two days

While the community is mourning the loss of one of its deputies, they're also mourning the loss of a mother and her four children who died in a house fire the following day. The father and a fifth child are still recovering.

The mother, identified as 27-year-old Jasmine Henson, was the daughter of a sheriff's deputy.

"These are people we know, people we love, families who are a part of this community that we all live in," Bridger said.

"It sucks," he said of the two tragedies.

Bridger praised the community and surrounding counties for their continued support, prayers and fundraisers. And asked that the community continue to love these grieving families.

Watch the entire press conference below: